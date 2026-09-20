Andoni Iraola sends Alexander Isak warning despite Liverpool winner

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola delivered a brutally honest assessment of Alexander Isak despite the Liverpool striker scoring the winner against Bournemouth.

Isak struck in the 57th minute to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, returning to the ground where he made his name before leaving Bournemouth during the summer.

Alexander Isak winner again but Iraola wants more

The Sweden international’s goal ultimately proved decisive, but Iraola made it clear that he expects considerably more from his forward in open play.

Speaking after the match, Iraola said (quotes via This is Anfield): “He had a couple of situations – a cross he didn’t hit properly, one when his control wasn’t right and then the goal.

“But he has to help us to be closer to the box, to play in the opposition half and to have meaningful possession.

“Then, if the team is playing there, he will receive the rewards in terms of goals. We need that level so that we can play better.”

Iraola’s comments show the difference between Isak’s goalscoring contribution and his overall involvement in Liverpool’s attacking play.

The striker delivered when it mattered most, but his manager wants him to become more involved in the build-up and help Liverpool establish themselves higher up the pitch.

For Iraola, getting Isak into dangerous goalscoring positions begins with Liverpool controlling more territory and maintaining meaningful possession in the opposition half.

The message is therefore clear: scoring goals alone will not be enough if Liverpool are to improve their overall performances.

Alexander Isak has four goals in five Premier League games

Isak’s decisive strike took his tally to four goals in five Premier League appearances this season.

That already matches his total league tally from the previous campaign, showing the forward’s impressive start in front of goal.

His ability to produce decisive finishes has helped Liverpool maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign, with the victory also securing their third consecutive clean sheet.

However, Iraola will want Liverpool’s attacking performances to catch up with Isak’s goalscoring numbers as the season progresses.

With a demanding run of Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League fixtures ahead, Liverpool will need more sustained attacking control if they are to turn narrow victories into more convincing performances.