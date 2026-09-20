(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke’s future at Arsenal is becoming increasingly uncertain, with several Premier League clubs reportedly ready to move if the Gunners open the door to a January exit.



The 24-year-old has found regular league minutes hard to come by this season despite impressing during his first year at the Emirates.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His situation has become even more complicated by the rapid rise of Max Dowman, who is now providing genuine competition on the right flank.

Premier League clubs monitoring Noni Madueke

According to Football Insider, a number of unnamed Premier League sides are monitoring Madueke ahead of the January transfer window.

The report says Madueke has played just 23 Premier League minutes across Arsenal’s first four league matches, while starting only once in the club’s last six competitive fixtures. His lack of involvement has also cost him a place in England’s latest squad.

He did remind Mikel Arteta of his quality in the Carabao Cup, scoring in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Ipswich Town. That performance came in the same match where Dowman scored twice, further showing the competition Madueke now faces for minutes.

The teenager’s emergence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Dowman’s recent performances have drawn widespread praise, with his speed of decision-making and composure helping him establish himself as a serious first-team option rather than simply an academy prospect.

Arsenal should be careful with a January sale

Madueke’s lack of minutes makes an exit understandable from the player’s point of view, but Arsenal should think carefully before weakening their attacking depth halfway through the season.

He already has Premier League experience, can operate on either flank and offers direct one-on-one threat. Those qualities could become extremely useful once injuries and fixture congestion increase.

At the same time, Dowman’s rise has clearly changed the hierarchy. Arsenal no longer need to protect Madueke’s minutes purely because he is one of their few natural right-sided attackers.

The key question is whether Arteta still sees him as an important rotation player.

If the answer is yes, a January sale would feel premature. If Madueke continues getting only occasional substitute appearances, however, keeping him against his interests makes less sense.

Arteta explains why Arsenal were so easily beaten by Brighton in shock result of the day