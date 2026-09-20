Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sportowy, the 23-year-old has attracted attention from the four clubs, though none has submitted a formal written offer so far. His performances for Bournemouth have placed him on the radar of teams looking to strengthen their midfield options.

Alex Scott attracts interest from Premier League giants

Scott’s versatility and ability to contribute in different areas of midfield make him an appealing option for several clubs. Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding a proven English player to their squad, while Manchester United could view the midfielder as a potential addition to their rotation.

Liverpool are also monitoring midfielders who can provide energy, flexibility and progression in possession. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are believed to appreciate Scott’s technical ability, composure and contribution during transitions.

The interest remains at an exploratory stage, with the clubs assessing his performances and potential availability before deciding whether to pursue a transfer.

Scott’s Bournemouth future faces uncertainty

Bournemouth have little reason to rush into selling their midfielder, particularly given his contract situation. Scott is reportedly tied to the club until June 2028, and the Cherries consider him an important part of their squad.

Reports suggest that Bournemouth could demand between €80 million and €90 million to open negotiations. Additional performance-related bonuses and a potential sell-on clause could also form part of the club’s expectations.

Scott’s ability to operate as a box-to-box midfielder adds to his appeal. He can carry the ball through congested areas, move possession forward with his passing and contribute defensively when required.

With four Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring his situation, the coming transfer windows could determine whether interest develops into a concrete approach. For now, Bournemouth remain focused on retaining the midfielder, while potential suitors continue evaluating whether a major investment would be justified.