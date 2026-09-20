Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal handed fresh opportunity to sign Real Madrid star as January transfer plans take shape

Arsenal could have another chance to secure the services of Real Madrid forward Endrick, with the Brazilian youngster’s future at the Spanish giants becoming an increasingly important talking point ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, discussions between Endrick’s representatives and Real Madrid are expected during the upcoming international break, with the player’s development and first-team prospects likely to feature prominently.

Endrick’s Real Madrid future faces fresh uncertainty

The 20-year-old attacker returned to the Santiago Bernabéu during the summer after representing Brazil at the World Cup. However, his opportunities under manager José Mourinho have reportedly been limited, raising questions about his immediate role within the squad.

Endrick previously spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, where he looked to gain valuable playing experience away from the Spanish capital. A minor injury following his return further disrupted his progress.

With competition for attacking positions at Real Madrid remaining intense, the Brazilian forward’s representatives are seeking greater clarity regarding the club’s plans for him.

Arsenal remain attentive to Endrick situation

Arsenal’s interest in Endrick is not entirely new. The Premier League champions made enquiries about his situation in August, although Real Madrid have historically been reluctant to part ways with the highly regarded attacker.

The latest developments could nevertheless create an opening for the Gunners if the player’s concerns over regular football remain unresolved.

Mikel Arteta’s side may view Endrick as a potential long-term attacking option, particularly if negotiations with Real Madrid result in greater flexibility over his availability.

However, no agreement has been reached, and the outcome of the upcoming discussions could prove significant in determining whether Arsenal can make progress towards a January deal.

For now, Endrick’s future remains closely linked to Real Madrid’s assessment of his development and the opportunities available to him under Mourinho.