Three key passess, won five duels: Arsenal star’s performance under spotlight after Brighton defeat

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka was one of Arsenal’s more active attackers in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton, but his individual numbers also show how little decisive impact he ultimately had.



Arsenal dominated possession with 60% and completed 495 passes, yet Brighton controlled the more dangerous moments, outshooting the Gunners 17-9 and recording five shots on target to Arsenal’s two.

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Mikel Arteta’s side generated 1.47 xG, but failed to score for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Saka created three chances but missed a big opportunity

Saka still produced some useful attacking work. As per Sofascore, he recorded three key passes, won five duels and was involved in several of Arsenal’s best attacking sequences.

But the most important statistic was his one big chance missed.

That opportunity came at a crucial stage, with Arsenal still within reach of Brighton. Shortly afterwards, Charalampos Kostoulas scored the second goal, turning what could have been an equalising moment into a two-goal deficit.

Saka also failed to score or register an assist and was eventually replaced by 16-year-old Max Dowman in the 81st minute. The substitution was significant because Saka is normally the player Arsenal keep on when chasing a game.

His three key passes were encouraging, but Arsenal needed more direct threat. The team produced only nine shots overall, while Brighton created four big chances to Arsenal’s two.

That made Saka’s missed opportunity even more costly.

Arsenal star was involved but not decisive enough

The performance was not disastrous in isolation. Saka was still one of Arsenal’s more creative players, and his five successful duels suggest he competed well physically.

But the standards around him are now much higher.

Saka entered the match with three Premier League goals in 418 minutes this season and an average FotMob rating of 7.94. That is the level Arsenal have come to expect.

Against Brighton, he was active without being ruthless.

The biggest improvement needs to come in how aggressively he attacks central areas. Brighton were comfortable forcing Arsenal wide, and Saka often received the ball too far from goal to seriously threaten.

Arsenal need him closer to the penalty area, making diagonal runs and getting into shooting positions rather than primarily creating from outside.

His missed big chance also matters. Elite players are judged by what they do in those moments, especially when their team is struggling.

Saka was far from Arsenal’s worst performer, but this was still a game where their biggest attacking star failed to turn involvement into influence.

Mikel Arteta admits what went wrong for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat against Brighton