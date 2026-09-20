Arsenal step up interest in £20m wonderkid as January transfer battle takes shape

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl, with the 17-year-old emerging as another young talent on the club’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.



The Gunners are not alone in tracking him. Aston Villa and Brighton are also monitoring the Austrian, who has quickly established himself as one of the most interesting teenage midfielders in his domestic league.

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His combination of size, technical ability and first-team experience has already attracted scouts from several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal send scouts to watch Weinhandl

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Weinhandl and have already made initial contact over a possible move.

Mikel Arteta and the club’s recruitment staff reportedly view him as a long-term midfield option.

Weinhandl made 10 Austrian Bundesliga appearances last season after breaking into Sturm Graz’s senior side and has continued to feature regularly in 2026-27.

The official Austrian Bundesliga website lists him at 190cm tall, with five league appearances and 373 minutes this season. He has completed 70% of his passes, won 31 of 60 duels and made 11 tackles, showing that his game already involves far more than simply attacking play.

He has also gained valuable European experience. UEFA records show Weinhandl has played four Champions League matches this season, starting three, scoring once and accumulating 289 minutes.

Weinhandl fits the long term strategy for the Gunners

This is the kind of deal that increasingly makes sense for Arsenal.

Arteta already has an established senior midfield, so Weinhandl would not need to arrive and immediately carry major responsibility. Instead, Arsenal could develop him gradually while allowing him to learn from more experienced players.

His physical profile is particularly interesting. At 6ft 3in, he has the frame to cope with the Premier League, while his early numbers suggest he is comfortable competing for duels and contributing defensively.

There is still plenty of development required. His 70% league pass completion shows he is far from a finished product, and moving from Austria to England at 17 would be a major adjustment.

But that is also why Arsenal would be buying potential rather than a polished midfielder.

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