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Arsenal have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier as a potential target, with the club’s scouting department impressed by his performances and attacking versatility.

The Gunners are continuing to assess their options in the forward department, and the German international has emerged as a player attracting serious behind-the-scenes attention.

Arsenal explore Maximilian Beier as attacking alternative

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s scouts have monitored Beier for about 12 months and have been impressed by what they have seen from the 23-year-old.

The north London club are also keeping a close watch on Dortmund because of Ethan Nwaneri’s loan spell at the Bundesliga side. That ongoing scouting presence has given Arsenal further opportunities to evaluate Beier’s development.

Arsenal had reportedly prioritised a potential move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer, although the Argentine’s preference for a future switch to Barcelona has complicated those plans.

Beier could therefore represent another option as the club considers its long-term attacking strategy.

Beier offers versatility across Arsenal’s attack

The Dortmund forward’s ability to operate in several attacking positions is understood to be a key reason behind Arsenal’s interest.

Although Beier is most comfortable playing through the middle, he can also feature on either wing or in a deeper attacking role. That flexibility could appeal to Mikel Arteta as he looks for players who can adapt to different tactical demands.

His style has also drawn comparisons with Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz, particularly in terms of movement, intelligent positioning and finding space in the final third.

Beier joined Dortmund from Hoffenheim in 2024 for a reported fee of around €30 million. He has since continued his development at one of Germany’s leading clubs.

As Arsenal assess their future attacking needs, it remains to be seen whether their interest in Beier develops into a formal transfer approach.