Photo via x/belvcarp

Enzo Fernandez was caught in a bizarre moment with Marc Guehi during Manchester City’s thrilling 5-3 victory over Sunderland, with the midfielder appearing to wipe his teammate’s snot from his face.

Cameras captured the strange exchange at the Etihad Stadium. Fernandez was seen blowing his nose before seemingly wiping the snot onto Guehi, who appeared completely unaware of what his teammate had just done.

However, another angle showed that he might have already wiped it off his own shirt before going in for a low hi-five.

Either way, the moment quickly went viral on social media with fans some fans showing their disgust over what they just saw while some defending it.

Watch below:

Hay un vídeo circulando dónde dicen que Enzo se limpió en su compañero y están todos enojados y diciéndole rac1sta. Acá está el plano y la secuencia completa, él no hizo nada malo solo chocó palmas con Guéhi al final del 1T. Dejen a Enzo en paz, él no hizo nada malo? pic.twitter.com/K6Wh66BL7Q — belu (@belvcarp) September 20, 2026

This vid is getting wild and people have brought in their opinions branding Enzo racist for what he did today. I think it was just some random wipe made on Guehi’s arm. It’s not a great gesture but let’s not drive it the bad way. pic.twitter.com/RyquG6RanF — ????? (@ErnCity_) September 20, 2026

Manchester City survive Sunderland thriller

The unusual Fernandez and Guehi moment came after City had been involved in an eight-goal thriller against a determined Sunderland side.

Enzo Fernandez, who moved from Chelsea in the summer, opened the scoring in the ninth minute, catching goalkeeper Robin Roefs off guard with a clever near-post free-kick.

What a cracking goal from Enzo Fernandez?! This angle makes you wonder how on earth he managed that! ??? #MCISUN pic.twitter.com/KPqfGEbJ1j — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) September 20, 2026

Enzo Fernandez gets his first Manchester City goal in style! ? pic.twitter.com/fVOnJvACYY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2026

Sunderland responded almost immediately through Brian Brobbey before Rayan Cherki restored City’s advantage.

Brobbey struck again to make it 2-2 before Antoine Semenyo put City back in front shortly before half-time, with the winger’s goal coming after a Marc Guehi touch.

Semenyo then doubled his tally early in the second half to give City a two-goal cushion.

Brian Brobbey completes hat-trick before Haaland seals win

Sunderland refused to surrender and Brobbey completed his hat-trick to reduce the deficit to 4-3 and set up a nervy finish at the Etihad.

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City eventually secured all three points when Erling Haaland tapped home Josko Gvardiol’s cross in the 81st minute after a VAR check.

The 5-3 victory preserved City’s perfect start to the Premier League season and left Enzo Maresca’s side three points clear at the top of the table.

But after an extraordinary eight-goal contest, it was Fernandez’s bizarre post-match interaction with Guehi that provided one of the strangest moments of the night.