Bayern Munich revive interest in Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade after major transfer twist

Newcastle United FC
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Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle teammates
Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich could revive interest in Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade following a major change in his transfer situation.

The German giants are reportedly monitoring the forward’s situation after his unexpected loan departure from St James’ Park, with a potential summer transfer now emerging.

Bayern Munich consider another move for Nick Woltemade

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich remain interested in Woltemade and could explore a deal when the 24-year-old returns from his season-long spell at Juventus.

The Bundesliga champions had previously been keen on signing the Germany international before Newcastle secured his services in 2025. However, the situation has since changed, with the Magpies reportedly prepared to consider permanent offers for the striker.

Woltemade’s loan agreement with Juventus includes no buy option, meaning Newcastle retains control over his future. Nevertheless, reports suggest the club does not see him in its long-term plans, potentially opening the door for Bayern to revisit their interest.

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Woltemade faces uncertain future

Newcastle’s decision to bring in Matias Fernandez-Pardo has reportedly contributed to Woltemade’s departure, while Yoane Wissa’s performances have also affected the competition for attacking positions.

The German forward will now look to make the most of his opportunity in Italy and show he can perform at the highest level. A productive campaign could strengthen his position in the transfer market and attract interest from several European clubs.

Bayern, meanwhile, may see Woltemade as a potential long-term attacking option, particularly with questions surrounding the club’s future striking requirements.

Much could depend on the player’s performances at Juventus and Newcastle’s valuation next summer. Although Bayern’s reported interest offers an intriguing possibility, no agreement has been reached, and several factors could shape the outcome.

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