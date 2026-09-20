Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike celebrate during Liverpool's win vs Barnsley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been urged to keep Florian Wirtz amid Bayern Munich transfer interest.

Liverpool have been advised not to let Florian Wirtz leave the club, despite growing interest from Bayern Munich in the German attacking midfielder.

Smicer backs Florian Wirtz to rediscover form

Former Liverpool star Vladimir Smicer believes the 23-year-old still has plenty to offer at Anfield and has called for patience as he continues adapting to English football.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth an initial £100 million, with an additional £16m potentially payable in bonuses. However, his performances have not consistently matched the expectations surrounding such a substantial investment.

Bayern Munich were among the clubs interested in signing the Germany international before Liverpool secured his services, and recent reports suggest the Bundesliga giants could revisit their interest if the player becomes available.

Wirtz could still succeed at Liverpool

Smicer, however, believes Liverpool should resist any approach and give Wirtz more time to establish himself under manager Andoni Iraola.

The former midfielder pointed to the quality of Wirtz’s passing, suggesting that his creative contributions have not always been reflected in the final statistics. He also argued that the transfer fee has influenced how supporters judge the player’s performances.

Smicer said via TEAMtalk: “Florian Wirtz’s future? That’s a tough one. “It’s important to know how Florian is feeling about his time at Liverpool and the Premier League. “I don’t know if he is happy here but I believe he can still unlock something and still do well for Liverpool. “He is still very young and would like to see him play well for Liverpool and stay at the club for another few years so for me, at the moment, I wouldn’t sell him to Bayern Munich or anybody else. “He has more inside him and I think he will probably show it for Liverpool because he’s already been unlucky with some of his passes and other players not scoring goals. “He is not underachieving if those great passes became assists. “Some people are expecting a little too much from him, and I think some people are still seeing the fee that Liverpool paid for him rather than the player, and that’s the problem. “It was the same with Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

For Liverpool, retaining faith in Wirtz could prove important as the club seeks greater consistency from its attacking options. The midfielder has shown his ability to influence games during his career, although adapting to the demands of the Premier League can take time.