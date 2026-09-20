Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly preparing to accelerate negotiations with Daniel Farke on a new long-term contract, with the club confident it can reach an agreement soon.

The German manager has guided the Whites through an encouraging start to the Premier League campaign, strengthening the case for an extended stay at Elland Road. Although his current deal expires at the end of the season, the club is understood to remain calm.

Daniel Farke set for fresh Leeds United contract talks

According to Football Insider, Leeds are expected to resume talks with Farke after the summer transfer window closes.

The club reportedly wants to secure the manager’s future with a long-term agreement, while negotiations are expected to focus on reaching terms that suit both parties.

Farke’s position has grown more significant after Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season. Their impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United has further increased enthusiasm surrounding the manager’s work and the team’s progress.

With the club having invested in strengthening the squad during the summer, extending Farke’s contract would provide continuity as Leeds look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Farke contract decision takes shape

Reports suggest formal discussions could take place during the upcoming international break, giving Leeds and Farke an opportunity to consider their long-term plans.

The Whites are scheduled to face Crystal Palace before a three-week gap in their fixture schedule, with Arsenal awaiting them on October 10. That break could provide a suitable opportunity for negotiations to progress.

Leeds are reportedly confident they can reach an agreement and are not treating the situation as an immediate crisis. However, securing a new contract would remove uncertainty surrounding the manager’s future and allow the club to maintain its current direction.

For Farke, the proposed extension would represent continued backing from the Leeds hierarchy after his work in developing the team. The coming weeks could therefore prove important as both sides attempt to turn their shared intentions into a formal agreement.