Liverpool battle Man City for £50m right-back as interest in 24-year-old player grows

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close watch on Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu as Andoni Iraola continues to assess his options at right-back.



The 24-year-old Venezuela international has built a strong reputation in La Liga, particularly for his defensive work and ability in one-on-one situations.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Manchester City are also interested, meaning Liverpool could face serious competition if they decide to turn their monitoring into a formal move.

Liverpool receive positive reports on Aramburu

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have carried out checks on Aramburu and the scouting reports returned to Anfield have been described as highly positive.

Man City have also assessed the defender as they consider potential additions on the right side of defence. Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton and Fulham have also watched him, underlining how much interest his performances in Spain have generated.

Aramburu is primarily a right-back but can also operate on the left, giving him the versatility that increasingly appeals to elite clubs. He is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2030, while TEAMtalk reports that his deal contains a release clause worth around £50 million.

That price means Sociedad are under little pressure to negotiate, particularly with several Premier League clubs already monitoring him.

Liverpool’s interest also arrives at a time when Iraola has been forced to experiment at right-back.

Ronald Araujo, naturally a centre-back, has already been used there this season after joining from Barcelona on loan.

Aramburu could solve a clear issue at Anfield

This is a link that makes plenty of sense for Liverpool.

Aramburu would offer something different from simply converting a centre-back into a full-back.

He has the mobility to defend wide spaces, can play on either side and appears comfortable in defensive duels, useful qualities for a team that wants to defend aggressively higher up the pitch.

The £50m clause is significant, but not excessive for a 24-year-old international entering his prime years.

The bigger question is whether Liverpool see right-back as an urgent January priority. Araujo gives Iraola a temporary solution, but he is not a natural long-term answer in that position.

Man City’s presence also complicates matters. If both clubs decide to move, Aramburu could have two major Premier League options.

Sources: Liverpool lead Premier League interest after carrying ‘background checks’ on midfielder