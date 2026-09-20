Liverpool respond to growing Florian Wirtz transfer interest ahead of January

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are bracing themselves for approaches for Florian Wirtz when the January transfer window opens, but the club have no intention of letting the Germany international leave Anfield.



The 23-year-old has endured a difficult start to his second season in England, with his form still some way below the level that convinced Liverpool to spend up to £116 million to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

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Despite that, Andoni Iraola continues to see Wirtz as an important part of his plans.

Liverpool expect offers for Wirtz but will reject them

According to Football Insider, Liverpool expect clubs to test their resolve in January, with Bayern Munich among the sides believed to retain an interest.

However, the Reds are not planning to sanction an exit.

Wirtz has started all four of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, but his output remains modest. He has recorded just one assist in five competitive appearances and is currently without a goal in his last 12 matches for club and country.

There have still been signs of his technical quality. In Liverpool’s Champions League campaign, UEFA records show Wirtz completed 45 of 48 passes, giving him a 94% passing accuracy, while also making eight passes into the attacking third.

Iraola has also publicly backed him, stressing that Wirtz contributes in areas beyond goals and assists and that Liverpool are still working to find the role that brings out his best.

Reds are right to stay patient

Selling Wirtz in January would feel far too reactionary.

His first Liverpool season was underwhelming by his own standards, with 15 goal contributions in 49 appearances, but that does not erase the qualities that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young midfielders.

The bigger issue is finding the right tactical fit. Wirtz was most effective in Germany when given freedom to receive between the lines, combine quickly around the box and drift into dangerous central spaces. Liverpool have not consistently recreated that environment for him.

There is also little financial logic in selling now. After investing up to £116m, accepting an early defeat would risk crystallising a huge loss just as Wirtz enters what should be his prime development years.

Liverpool instead need to decide how to build around his strengths while improving the overall midfield balance.

January interest is inevitable because elite clubs know his talent has not disappeared. But unless Wirtz himself pushes for a move, patience remains the more sensible approach.

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