(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could welcome a significant squad boost after the international break, with several first-team players expected to return from injury and give Matthias Jaissle more options.

The Magpies have endured a challenging period, with injuries affecting key areas of the team and forcing the manager to rely on younger players in recent fixtures. However, the upcoming break offers Newcastle valuable time to recover some of their established stars.

Newcastle United preparing for crucial injury recoveries

Dan Burn, Joelinton and Will Osula are among those hoping to return during the extended break (h/t NewcastleWorld). Their availability would give Jaissle more Premier League experience and add depth as Newcastle look to build momentum.

New signings Amar Dedic and Nico Gonzalez could also be in contention once domestic football resumes. Both players missed the victory over Hull City, although their respective situations differ.

Dedic recently aggravated a hamstring issue, while Gonzalez was unavailable after entering concussion protocols. The international break could allow both recruits to settle further into their new surroundings and prepare for a return to competitive action.

Jacob Ramsey is another player expected to resume training following a thigh injury. His return would provide Jaissle with another midfield option after Newcastle were forced to field a youthful side against Hull.

Tino Livramento injury adds concern for Newcastle

The situation surrounding Tino Livramento remains less certain. The defender was unexpectedly absent from Newcastle’s win over Hull, despite being named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad shortly beforehand.

Livramento’s latest setback is an unwanted development for Jaissle, particularly given the player’s importance to Newcastle’s defensive options.

Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga is expected to remain sidelined when the Premier League returns, despite making an encouraging start to the campaign.

Jaissle will hope the international break delivers positive updates across his squad. With several players potentially returning, Newcastle could benefit from improved depth and greater competition for places in the weeks ahead.