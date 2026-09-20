Newcastle United open door to permanent exit of 24-year-old outcast

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Nick Woltemade’s Newcastle United career could be heading towards an early end, with the Magpies reportedly prepared to listen to permanent offers for the striker once his loan spell at Juventus finishes.



The 24-year-old only arrived from Stuttgart in 2025 for a reported club-record £69 million, but his first season in England never fully took off.

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Woltemade still contributed 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, yet Newcastle sanctioned a season-long loan move to Juventus earlier this month.

Newcastle United ready to sell Woltemade next summer

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now open to a permanent sale in summer 2027, even though Juventus’ current loan agreement does not include an option to buy.

The report claims Woltemade is no longer considered part of Matthias Jaissle’s long-term plans, with Newcastle having strengthened their attack by signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo before allowing the Germany international to leave.

Woltemade has already started to make an impression in Turin. He scored his first Juventus goal from the penalty spot in a 5-0 Europa League win over NEC Nijmegen, playing 83 minutes before being substituted.

Juventus officially confirmed his loan runs until June 30, 2027, while Newcastle manager Jaissle has publicly said the club will remain in contact because Woltemade is still their player.

Juventus loan could decide his Magpies future

This loan now feels less like a temporary reset and more like an audition for a permanent move.

Woltemade clearly has talent. Before Newcastle, he scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Stuttgart, helping them win the German Cup.

His 6ft 6in frame also makes him a unique attacking option, while his technical ability is better than his size might suggest.

But Newcastle appear to have moved in another direction.

If Woltemade has a strong season in Serie A, the club could recover a significant portion of their original investment. Juventus would be an obvious candidate, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with him previously.

From Newcastle’s perspective, that may be the sensible outcome. Keeping a player who is no longer central to the manager’s plans would only reduce his value.

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