(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be positioning themselves at the front of the queue for Lamine Camara as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen a midfield that has struggled to consistently control matches this season.



The 22-year-old Senegal international has become one of Monaco’s most valuable players, with his energy, ball-winning ability and willingness to carry possession making him an attractive option for Premier League clubs.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been credited with interest, meaning Liverpool could face serious competition if they make their move.

Liverpool already in contact with Camara’s camp

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have held initial discussions with Camara’s representatives while carrying out ‘background checks’ to establish his financial demands and suitability for Iraola’s system.

Arsenal and Man City are also said to have watched Camara in person, while Chelsea remain interested after seeing a summer move collapse.

Liverpool’s position has since strengthened. Football Insider reported that talks have taken place with Camara’s agent and that the Reds are working on a potential January deal.

Chelsea actually came extremely close to signing Camara before the summer deadline.

The midfielder had been ready to move to Stamford Bridge before Monaco pulled out, with Liverpool scouts subsequently watching him impress against Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco’s position has also hardened. While Chelsea’s proposed deal was worth around £47 million, more recent reports put Camara’s asking price at approximately £60m.

Camara could fix the midfield problem at Anfield

Liverpool’s interest makes sense because Camara offers qualities that their existing midfield does not always combine in one player.

He can cover ground quickly, compete physically, recover possession and then drive forward with the ball. At just 22, he also fits Liverpool’s preference for players who can improve immediately while retaining significant resale value.

Arsenal and City’s reported scouting should concern Liverpool, while Chelsea cannot be completely discounted despite their failed summer move.

However, Liverpool appear further along than most of their rivals because contact with the player’s camp has already taken place.

The £60m valuation is substantial, but Monaco know they possess a highly sought-after asset.

For Liverpool, the decision will ultimately come down to urgency. If Iraola’s midfield continues struggling for control before January, Camara could quickly move from an interesting target to one of the club’s biggest priorities.

Liverpool respond to growing Florian Wirtz transfer interest ahead of January