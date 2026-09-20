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Fenerbahce reportedly considering January move for Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi

Fenerbahce are reportedly exploring a potential move for Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Turkish giants have identified the young attacker as a potential addition as they assess ways to strengthen their attacking options.

Chemsdine Talbi emerges as a potential Fenerbahce target

Fenerbahce could benefit from adding more pace and creativity to their forward line, and Talbi’s versatility makes him an interesting option.

The 21-year-old primarily operates on the right wing but can also contribute in other attacking positions. His ability to carry the ball forward, take on defenders and create opportunities could make him a useful addition to the Turkish side.

Talbi joined Sunderland from Club Brugge in 2025, and his performances have attracted attention from clubs outside England. Fenerbahce are now reportedly considering whether to pursue a deal when the winter transfer market opens.

Sunderland face potential decision over Talbi

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland would consider letting the Moroccan international leave mid-season.

The Black Cats invested significantly in bringing Talbi to England, and his development could make him an important part of their long-term plans. The Premier League club would therefore need to assess any potential approach from Fenerbahce carefully.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, will need to determine whether they can reach an agreement with Sunderland and convince the player to consider a move to Turkey.

The January transfer window is still some time away, meaning the situation could develop further in the coming months. For now, Talbi’s future remains uncertain, with Fenerbahce reportedly keeping him on their recruitment radar.