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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected an approach from Shabab Al Ahli for Brazilian forward Richarlison, with the striker’s future in north London continuing to attract attention.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult period at Spurs, and his place in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans has become increasingly unclear. The Brazilian forward was left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad after expressing his desire to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Richarlison faces uncertain future at Tottenham

According to TEAMtalk, Richarlison has attracted interest from clubs looking to give him a chance to revive his career. Shabab Al Ahli have emerged as a potential destination, although Tottenham’s reported response could complicate the player’s efforts to secure a move.

The former Everton attacker has struggled to establish consistent momentum since joining Spurs in 2022. Despite showing flashes of quality, injuries and competition for places have limited his influence, while the latest developments have raised further questions about his long-term future.

Spurs star could consider another transfer route

Richarlison’s situation has become more complicated following unsuccessful attempts to find a new club. A potential return to Everton and discussions involving Brazilian side Vasco da Gama reportedly failed to produce an agreement, leaving the forward with limited options.

A move to the United Arab Emirates could therefore offer another chance for the player to secure regular football. Shabab Al Ahli, managed by Andre Jardine, could offer an appealing destination given the coach’s previous connection with Richarlison during Brazil’s Olympic campaign.

However, any potential transfer would depend on negotiations between the relevant parties and the player’s contractual situation at Tottenham.

De Zerbi has reportedly indicated that Richarlison will not feature for Spurs, even if he remains available. That stance adds further uncertainty to the forward’s immediate prospects.

With the UAE transfer window reportedly open until September 28, there could still be time for developments. For now, Richarlison’s future remains unresolved, while Tottenham must determine how best to handle a situation that has become increasingly difficult for everyone involved.