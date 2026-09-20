Tottenham are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making significant progress in their efforts to appoint former Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio, with the Italian emerging as a potential addition to the club’s footballing structure.

According to Football Insider, negotiations are advancing, while former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes the appointment could represent a positive step for the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur identify Piero Ausilio as key leadership target

Ausilio’s extensive experience at Inter makes him an intriguing candidate for Tottenham as the club looks to strengthen its recruitment and sporting operations.

The Italian executive spent almost three decades working within the Serie A giants’ structure, playing a role in the club’s development and its return to domestic and European prominence.

His potential arrival would give Spurs access to an individual with considerable knowledge of elite-level squad building, talent identification and football administration.

However, Wyness has highlighted the importance of Tottenham establishing a clear internal structure so Ausilio can operate effectively.

The club has struggled on the pitch in the opening weeks of the campaign, increasing the importance of decisions made away from the field.

Ausilio could bring valuable experience to Spurs

Tottenham’s potential move for Ausilio comes as the club tries to establish a more consistent long-term direction.

The Italian’s background at Inter could prove useful as Spurs assess their recruitment strategy and seek to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Nevertheless, his appointment would not automatically resolve the club’s challenges. Effective collaboration between the sporting director, coaching staff and senior leadership would remain essential.

With negotiations reportedly progressing, Tottenham supporters will be watching closely to see whether Ausilio ultimately takes up a position in North London.

A formal agreement has yet to be confirmed, but the developing situation suggests that Spurs are considering a significant change to their footballing hierarchy.