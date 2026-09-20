'Very, very possible' - Journalist confirms Liverpool expected to revive interest in attacker

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could return for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh in January, with the Reds still believed to admire the 22-year-old after failing to complete a deal during the summer window.



Andoni Iraola’s side made two offers worth £50 million and £60 million, but Brighton rejected both. The Seagulls initially wanted around £70m before reportedly raising their valuation to £80m late in the window.

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Liverpool eventually walked away, with Minteh’s foot injury also playing a major role in their decision.

Liverpool could revive interest in Minteh in January

Speaking to Sport Witness, Gambian journalist Foday Manneh explained that Liverpool have not completely abandoned the idea of signing Minteh.

He said:

“The only thing that is there is the possibility of Liverpool coming back for him in January. It’s still not ruled out.”

Manneh added:

“It only depends on how soon he can recover and come back… One or two games can convince Liverpool again that this is the player we are looking for and then can make a move.”

He also suggested Cody Gakpo’s future could influence the situation:

“Because Cody Gakpo leaving Liverpool in January is still a possibility. So, if Gakpo leaves Liverpool in January, then Yankuba can be the player then they can turn to.”

And finally:

“They can come back and then see whether they can get him. That depends on if Yankuba could return to football very soon and play that good two or three games. Once he does that, Liverpool coming back in January is very, very possible.”

Manneh previously told Sport Witness that Minteh’s injury was the decisive issue late in the window, even more than Brighton’s asking price.

There is also independent evidence that Liverpool’s interest remains alive. Football Insider reported this week that Minteh is still on the club’s January radar, while Fabian Hürzeler has hinted the door may not be completely closed.

Reds still have a clear reason to return

Minteh remains an obvious fit for Liverpool because he offers something their current squad lacks: a naturally right-sided, left-footed winger who can attack defenders directly and stretch the pitch.

Iraola admitted after the summer window that Liverpool explored deals for both Minteh and Ismaïla Sarr but ultimately decided not to spend “crazy money” on a short-term solution.

That stance was understandable in September, especially with Minteh injured. January could be different.

If he returns strongly, proves his fitness and Liverpool decide to move Gakpo or another attacker on, the case for revisiting the deal becomes much stronger.

The key question will be price. Brighton showed in the summer they were willing to hold firm, so Liverpool should not expect a discount simply because the calendar has changed.

Sources: Liverpool lead Premier League interest after carrying ‘background checks’ on midfielder