Xabi Alonso handed fresh Chelsea concern after 22-year-old’s poor display

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s problems deepened on Friday night as Xabi Alonso’s side suffered a convincing 3-0 defeat to Brentford, with summer signing Valentin Barco among those coming in for criticism.



The 22-year-old was handed his first Premier League start for Chelsea but struggled to make an impact in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson.

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Brentford scored all three goals after half-time through Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho, leaving Chelsea winless in three league matches and seventh in the table.

Steve Nicol says Barco is ‘not ready’

Speaking on ESPN after the defeat, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol questioned whether Barco is currently ready to command a starting place in Alonso’s midfield.

Nicol said:

‘When you lose a goal, the guts of your team are the ones that have to go around everybody, particularly Henderson,’

He continued:

‘And unfortunately, it looks as though Barco isn’t ready quite yet to be starting in that midfield because I don’t really remember him particularly impressing on any part of the game.

‘His passing wasn’t incredible. He certainly doesn’t scare you physically. I don’t know how quick he gets around the ground because it didn’t look today as though he was quick.

‘So, I’m not sure what his strength is. Certainly, I never saw any strength today. Henderson did okay, but when I’m looking for a response, I want the middle of the field to be as strong as any other part.

‘And the middle of the field for me is the part of the team that has to drive everybody forward, whether it’s getting the ball or stopping the opposition and I didn’t really see that, certainly in the second-half I didn’t.

‘Barco is only young, he’s only 22. But when we watch the game, we can only go on that. We can’t give everybody a pass. At the end of the day, none of that was there.’

Barco only joined Chelsea from Strasbourg this summer, signing a contract running until 2033 after producing 12 goal contributions in 43 appearances last season.

Midfield balance is a huge concern for Chelsea

Barco deserves time before any serious conclusions are drawn. This was his first Premier League start for Chelsea, and Alonso was also without key midfield figure Moises Caicedo.

However, Nicol’s wider concern about Chelsea’s midfield is understandable.

Brentford dominated after the interval, while Chelsea struggled to regain control once they fell behind. The Blues have now conceded 12 goals in five league matches and have gone 21 consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet.

Barco was signed because of his versatility and technical qualities, but playing centrally in the Premier League demands quick decision-making, physical resistance and defensive discipline.

One poor night does not make him a failed signing. But with Chelsea’s midfield already looking vulnerable, Alonso may need to introduce Barco more gradually rather than expecting him to immediately solve a problem that extends far beyond one player.

Xabi Alonso clearly wanted Liverpool over Chelsea – now we’re seeing the consequences