Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to offer Rio Ngumoha a new contract as the young winger continues to attract Arsenal’s attention.

The 18-year-old has made significant progress since breaking into the first-team setup, and the Reds are keen to ensure his development continues at Anfield. With the club expecting him to take on a more prominent role this season, negotiations over improved terms are reportedly progressing.

Liverpool see Rio Ngumoha as an important part of their plans

According to Football Insider, Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool and is not pushing for a move away despite interest from Arsenal. The teenager has already started three of the club’s seven competitive fixtures this season, although he is yet to register a goal contribution.

Liverpool’s decision not to add another winger during the summer transfer window could give Ngumoha more opportunities to establish himself in the starting lineup. His ability to operate on either flank gives the coaching staff additional flexibility when selecting their attacking options.

The club is reportedly keen to extend his current agreement, which runs until 2028, as they look to protect one of their most promising young talents.

Arsenal interest in Ngumoha adds pressure on Liverpool

Arsenal’s reported interest highlights the growing attention surrounding Ngumoha, who has continued to make an impression since his breakthrough campaign.

However, Liverpool are said to remain confident about retaining the winger and believe both sides are optimistic about a new agreement.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke reported that Liverpool are determined to keep Ngumoha and that the player himself is comfortable with his situation at Anfield.

“Obviously, Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Ngumoha, and the player himself, I understand, is happy at Liverpool as well and is set to get regular starts this season.

“When you get top young players like this, they’re always going to attract interest from other clubs, but Liverpool are confident that his long-term future will be at Anfield…there is optimism I think on both sides that they can get this deal agreed.”

With regular first-team football potentially available, the upcoming months could prove important in shaping the teenager’s future. Liverpool will hope that more playing time, combined with an improved contract, will be enough to keep Arsenal and other interested clubs at bay.