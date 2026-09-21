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Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly among the clubs showing serious interest in Paraguayan youngster Mauro Coronel, with Aston Villa also monitoring the promising defender.

The 18-year-old centre-back has attracted attention through his performances for Club Nacional in Paraguay, where he has begun establishing himself as an important member of the first-team squad.

Mauro Coronel attracts Premier League attention

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton are considered one of the frontrunners to sign Coronel as they continue to explore emerging talent from South America.

The Seagulls have developed a reputation for identifying young players with significant potential, and the Paraguayan defender appears to fit the club’s recruitment strategy.

Coronel stands at approximately 6ft 2in, giving him a notable physical presence in central defence. His aerial ability, composure in possession and defensive work have contributed to his growing reputation.

The youngster has also represented Paraguay at youth international level, gaining valuable experience as he continues his development.

Coronel draws Aston Villa interest

Aston Villa are also understood to be keeping an eye on the defender, potentially setting up competition for his services.

Brighton’s existing connection with Paraguayan football, including the presence of Diego Gómez, could be a relevant factor if the club decides to pursue a deal.

However, Brighton has not confirmed that it has submitted a formal offer for Coronel. Reports indicate that European interest in the player is increasing, while Club Nacional president Enrique Sánchez has confirmed that contacts have taken place.

The defender’s development will likely remain a key consideration for any interested club. Rather than expecting him to become a Premier League regular immediately, a potential transfer could involve a gradual adaptation to European football.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton will make a concrete approach in the coming months, or whether Aston Villa and other interested sides will step forward with their own proposals.