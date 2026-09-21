Carrick issues Rashford injury update after Man United failed to beat Fulham

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford for England duty after the forward suffered an injury during Sunday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.



Rashford was forced off in the 77th minute after appearing to slip awkwardly, creating an unwanted problem for Michael Carrick just as the international break begins.

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United eventually rescued a point through Matheus Cunha’s deflected 89th-minute equaliser, but attention quickly turned to Rashford’s fitness.

Carrick unsure over Rashford’s England availability

Asked by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook whether Rashford might have to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, Carrick admitted it was too early to know.

He said:

“I really don’t know.

“As you can imagine, at the end of the game I’ve spoken to the players and not really got to that stage. So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Rashford has been selected in England’s 27-man squad for the upcoming Nations League window after featuring in all five of United’s Premier League matches this season.

He is yet to register a league goal or assist, but remains part of Tuchel’s plans following a 2026 World Cup in which he recorded one goal and one assist in six appearances as England finished third.

England begin their Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley on September 26, before facing Czechia on September 29, Croatia on October 3 and Czechia again on October 6.

Man United will hope the international break works in their favour

The timing could actually soften the blow for Manchester United if Rashford’s problem proves minor.

Carrick does not have another league fixture immediately, giving the forward additional recovery time without necessarily missing club football.

However, an England withdrawal would still be disappointing for Rashford, particularly after working his way back into the international picture.

United also cannot afford another attacking injury. Benjamin Sesko missed the Fulham game after picking up a knock against Brighton, leaving Carrick with fewer options during an already difficult run.

Rashford has not produced the numbers he would want so far this season, but his pace and ability to stretch defences remain important to United’s attack.

The next medical assessment will therefore matter to both club and country.

England will want him available for a demanding Nations League schedule, while United will be hoping the issue is minor enough for Rashford to return fresh after the break.

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