Chelsea logo on corner flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Conrad Harder’s progress at Strasbourg, with the Danish forward emerging as a potential target for a future move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have maintained an interest in the 21-year-old attacker, and his current loan spell in France could provide the club with an opportunity to assess his development before deciding whether to pursue a permanent transfer.

Chelsea monitoring Conrad Harder’s progress in France

Harder joined RB Leipzig from Sporting CP in September 2025 for a reported €24 million, following an encouraging spell in Portuguese football. However, limited opportunities in Germany prompted the Bundesliga club to sanction a season-long loan to Strasbourg.

The move allows the striker to gain valuable playing time while attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

Chelsea’s interest is particularly noteworthy because of their connection with Strasbourg through the BlueCo multi-club ownership structure. According to TEAMtalk, the London club is receiving detailed reports on Harder’s performances as they continue to evaluate his long-term potential.

The arrangement could give Chelsea a closer look at a forward who has already demonstrated his ability in different European leagues.

Premier League competition emerges for Harder

Chelsea are not the only club watching the Danish international. Leeds United, Everton and Brighton have also monitored his situation, while Sevilla and Lazio previously explored possible loan arrangements.

Lazio reportedly submitted an offer that included an option to buy, although the proposal was rejected. Galatasaray also made contact regarding a similar deal.

Harder’s physical presence, pace, and attacking instincts have contributed to his growing reputation, making him an appealing option for clubs seeking a dynamic centre-forward.

For Chelsea, the coming months could prove important in determining whether their interest develops into a formal approach. Strong performances at Strasbourg may strengthen his case for a move in the future, although Leipzig’s plans and competition from other suitors will remain key factors.

For now, Harder’s priority will be establishing himself in France and demonstrating that he can consistently perform at a high level.