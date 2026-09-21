(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are becoming increasingly concerned about the future of Josh Acheampong, with several European clubs reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old defender ahead of the January transfer window.



The academy graduate has been given a bigger role under Xabi Alonso this season and remains highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

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Even so, Chelsea are aware that his age, versatility and potential make him an attractive target, particularly for clubs looking for a modern defender who can play both centrally and at right-back.

Chelsea on alert over Acheampong interest

According to AS, Chelsea are worried that growing interest from across Europe could eventually tempt Acheampong away, despite the club viewing him as an important part of their long-term project.

The defender has started four of his six competitive appearances under Alonso so far this season, including two Premier League starts. Across all competitions, he has already accumulated 383 minutes. (FBref)

Chelsea’s stance has previously been extremely firm. Earlier this summer, TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus had all made enquiries, only to be told Acheampong was not available.

Alonso has also publicly praised his development, saying the youngster is “getting better and better” and highlighting his confidence, aggression, ball-playing ability and positional flexibility.

Blues need to give Acheampong a clear pathway

Chelsea’s concern makes sense, but they remain in a strong position.

Acheampong is contracted until 2029, and the club have repeatedly rejected approaches for him.

The bigger issue is whether he continues to see a realistic pathway into Alonso’s strongest XI.

That matters because Chelsea’s defence has struggled badly. The Blues have already conceded 12 goals in five Premier League matches, including three in Friday’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

Acheampong cannot be blamed for all of those problems, but Chelsea’s defensive instability should actually create opportunities for him rather than restrict them.

At 20, regular minutes are likely to matter more than promises. If Alonso continues trusting him, Chelsea should have little reason to panic. But if his role shrinks while elite clubs keep calling, January speculation could become much harder to dismiss.

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