England lose key attacker for Nations League games after injury announced – some Premier League fans will be delighted

Chelsea's Cole Palmer looks on during the Premier League game against Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer is going to miss England’s Nations League games after withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

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It’s the first Monday of the international break, and players are preparing to travel to join their national teams.

That’s going to lead to a fair few injury announcements as players count the cost of the final weekend of action, and England have already had a significant withdrawl.

Cole Palmer has just been restored to the squad by Thomas Tuchel, but has now ruled himself out of going to play with England. Fabrizio Romano claimed it was a “small muscle injury” but also added it was something to do with “load management” too.

Palmer’s form over the last 18 months took a huge dip as he tried to play through a groin injury which troubled him consistently in 2025.

Palmer gets 3 weeks of rest after England decision

Chelsea will of course be secretly be pretty happy with this, assuming the injury is indeed minor.

Palmer is going to play a lot this season, even without European football, and a nice rest at this stage will be hugely useful.

As for his England career, it’s not ideal. After a poor year at Chelsea he was left out of the World Cup squad by Tuchel, and this was his chance to show the new boss what he could do up close.

Instead he won’t feature, and has to hope that his club form in the rest of the campaign remains so good that he’s called up again for the next break.

Chelsea fans are all now just waiting to hear how “small” this muscle injury really is.