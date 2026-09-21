“Not good enough” – De Zerbi calls out unfit striker but makes strange international break decision

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke has been called out by Roberto de Zerbi for his physical condition – but the solution seems to be a week off.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

An interesting piece in the Telegraph today notes that Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi has responded to his team’s dreadful start to the season by giving players the first week of the international break off.

Anyone not going to play with their national team will start the period with a full 7 days of rest to reset – this is despite the coach saying after their latest bad result that his group weren’t at a good level physically.

Spurs coach calls out unfit striker

“The players who go with the national team, they have to play and they have to work, and the other players [also] have to work more because also the physical condition, I didn’t like,” De Zerbi said, before singling out one star in particular.

“We need more from [Dom Solanke], for sure, but he’s one of my players. I like Dom as a player and I stay with him until the end. He needs to stay better, to feel better.

“The physical condition is not good enough, for sure. But it’s normal for him, maybe he does not have enough confidence in himself at this moment, because he’s much better than this Dom Solanke. But maybe many, many things can be better than this moment. I think we can’t say everything is bad, but it’s not enough.”

The bad news for the Spurs players is that that week off they’re getting seems like it’s just preparation for two weeks of hard running…