Desperate Man U still back Carrick and have had no contact with big name manager ready for new role

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Man U are being linked more and more often with Antonio Conte, who is a star manager they’ve not tried yet.

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It’s hard enough being Man U manager – it’s even harder when a top coach is sitting out there ready to be linked with the job every time you drop points.

That’s exactly what’s going on with Michael Carrick right now. After a promising start as a caretaker last season expectations were raised significantly for this campaign, and it’s not working out for him.

The Red Devils have made a slow start, the pressure is rising fast. A late Matheus Cunha goal earned them a draw against Fulham, but that result only increased talk about a change of coach – and Antonio Conte is the man being talked about.

Man U may turn to Conte in desperation

The hugely successful and experienced former Chelsea boss is the name being mentioned all the time now, in part simply because he’s available and in part because he’s never managed them before.

We’re truly running out of big names who haven’t had a go at Man U, or aren’t already at a club which is having more success.

Conte’s reputation as a disciplinarian also means that his profile appeals to some fans as someone who will crack down on players.

TeamTalk’s piece about the links says that United are continuing to back Carrick, and that there has been no contact at all with Antonio Conte.

His fiery personality may put Man U’s owners off – it seemed a major factor in not offering him the job in previous cycles.

However, it may now be that the situation has grown so dire and options so limited that Conte is given a chance.