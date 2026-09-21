'He'd want to join' - Expert claims Liverpool star would be open to joining Euro giants

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz could be tempted by a return to Germany if Bayern Munich revive their long-standing interest, adding another layer of uncertainty around the Liverpool midfielder after a difficult start to his second season at Anfield.



The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 in a deal worth up to £116 million, but he has struggled to consistently reproduce the influence he showed in the Bundesliga.

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Liverpool remain reluctant to sell, although speculation around his future has grown ahead of the January window.

Wirtz could be tempted by Bayern Munich

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Wirtz’s difficulties adapting to English football could eventually lead him back to Germany.

Brown said:

“The main problem for Wirtz is he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League, Brown told Football Insider.

“He hasn’t got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things, that’s why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions.

“It’s a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player’s point of view, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Germany.

“I’m sure, if an offer was to come in, then he’d want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play.”

However, there is an important difference between Bayern admiring Wirtz and actively trying to sign him.

Bayern insider Christian Falk reported that the German champions are not currently planning a move, although Wirtz would remain an obvious player to monitor if his Liverpool situation changed.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is also understood to want Wirtz to stay and is continuing to experiment with his position and role rather than considering an immediate sale.

January exit still looks difficult for Liverpool star

A Bayern move makes sense on paper. Wirtz already understands the Bundesliga, Bayern admired him before his Liverpool transfer, and a return to Germany could provide a more familiar tactical environment.

But Liverpool selling him after only 18 months would be a major admission that their investment has not worked.

There were further concerns during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth, when Wirtz again struggled to influence the game consistently despite being involved in the move that produced Alexander Isak’s winner.

Liverpool should therefore focus on unlocking Wirtz rather than rushing into a January sale. At 23, there is still significant time for him to adapt.

Bayern interest is worth watching, but unless Liverpool’s position changes dramatically, a mid-season transfer remains difficult to see.

Liverpool expect January offers for 23-year-old as Bayern Munich step up interest