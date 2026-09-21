Xabi Alonso during Chelsea vs Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been handed a fresh reminder of their failed pursuit of Lamine Camara, with former midfielder Denis Zakaria offering his perspective on the controversial transfer saga.

The Blues were reportedly close to securing the Monaco midfielder during the summer window, but the proposed deal collapsed at the final stage, leaving Chelsea without a player they had identified as a potential midfield addition.

Denis Zakaria on Lamine Camara’s Chelsea move

Camara’s failed transfer has continued to attract attention, particularly after reports suggested that Monaco’s decision to halt the move created frustration at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegalese international remains an important figure at the French club, and his performances have underlined why several major European sides have monitored his development.

Zakaria, who spent a season at Chelsea before joining Monaco, has now advised Camara that staying with the Ligue 1 outfit could benefit his career.

The former Blues midfielder understands the demands associated with playing for a club of Chelsea’s stature, although his comments do not necessarily indicate that Camara’s proposed move was the wrong decision for sporting reasons.

Zakaria said (h/t TEAMtalk): “Chelsea? I told him that it was good but that it is better here,” Zakaria revealed in the mixed zone after the match. “I know the player and the person that he is; he is very professional. I think that [the transfer saga] has given him even more strength. He was incredible today.”

Camara’s future remains a talking point

Chelsea’s interest in Camara was reportedly linked to their need for midfield reinforcements after Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City.

The London club had hoped to strengthen its options in the middle of the pitch, but the late collapse of negotiations left them facing an unexpected gap in their plans.

Camara, meanwhile, has continued his career at Monaco and will now look to maintain his development in France.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will revisit their interest in the midfielder during a future transfer window. The player’s performances and Monaco’s stance could both influence how the situation develops.

For now, Zakaria’s comments have added another dimension to a transfer saga that left Chelsea frustrated and Camara facing a path entirely different from the one that appeared likely on deadline day.