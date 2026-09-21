Iraola’s plan to get the best out of £100m flop this season as sale ruled out

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has been linked with an exit from Liverpool after a bad first season on Merseyside – but he’s not going anywhere soon.

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It’s little over a year since Florian Wirtz moved to Liverpool for a monster £100m fee, but already there are whispers that the club want to sell him.

His failure to adapt last season was a major factor in the poor season the Reds had, and the subsequent sacking of manager Arne Slot. New man Andoni Iraola has made a bright start – but his style doesn’t really suit the German, nor has he been able to get much more out of him than Slot did.

That means lots of rumours about a potential departure – but so far nothing is coming of it. The club stand to make such a big loss if they try to sell, that they will inevitably try to hold on and hope his form improves.

Iraola still searching for right balance to bring best out of Wirtz

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke says that Iraola is still determined to find a way to make the starlet succeed in his setup:

“He was very impressive in that Champions League win against Atletico Madrid earlier this month as well. So look, it’s up to Andoni Iraola to find the best position for him in the team and try and get the best out of Florian Wirtz.”

A rising tide floats all boats, and it the Basque can get his team playing the fast, attacking football he had at Bournemouth, Wirtz is sure to thrive. The only was is up for him at this point.