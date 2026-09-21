(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for renewed transfer interest in Florian Wirtz when the January window opens, but the club remain determined to keep the Germany international at Anfield.



The 23-year-old has struggled to consistently justify the huge fee Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen in 2025.

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He joined in a deal worth an initial £100 million, potentially rising to £116m, but his second season has started slowly and that has encouraged clubs across Europe to believe a move could eventually become possible.

Bayern Munich among clubs monitoring Wirtz

According to AS, Liverpool are expecting January offers for Wirtz, including possible interest from Bayern Munich, although the Reds are likely to reject any approach.

Bayern’s admiration is not new. They were serious contenders for Wirtz before Liverpool signed him and remain attentive to his situation. TEAMtalk reported that Bayern are ready to move if Liverpool ever decide to cash in.

The main reason speculation has returned is Wirtz’s output. He recorded 15 goal contributions in 49 appearances during his first Liverpool season and has managed only one assist in five competitive appearances so far this term.

He is also without a goal in his last 12 competitive matches for club and country.

Liverpool should resist the temptation to sell the German

The Premier League giants would be making a mistake if they treated Wirtz’s current form as proof that the transfer has failed.

Andoni Iraola is still trying to find the role that suits him best, and Football Insider reported this week that the Liverpool manager wants to keep him and is continuing to experiment tactically.

That feels like the sensible approach.

Wirtz was at his best in Germany when he received the ball between the lines, combined quickly around the penalty area and had freedom to drift into central spaces. Liverpool have not always provided him with that platform.

Selling now would also make little financial sense. The Reds invested up to £116m only a year ago, and his value is unlikely to be at its highest while he is struggling for goals.

Former Reds midfielder Vladimir Smicer has also urged the club not to sell him to Bayern, arguing that the German still has the quality to become an important player at Anfield.

Sources: Liverpool lead Premier League interest after carrying ‘background checks’ on midfielder