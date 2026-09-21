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Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester City in monitoring Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read ahead of a potential 2027 transfer.

The Dutch youngster has attracted growing attention after impressive performances at the start of the 2026/27 season, with his attacking qualities making him an appealing option for several Premier League clubs.

Givairo Read emerges as a transfer target for Liverpool

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are closely monitoring Read’s development as they assess their long-term options at right-back. The 20-year-old has made a positive impression in the Eredivisie, helping Feyenoord maintain an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Read’s ability to contribute in the final third is believed to be one factor behind the growing interest in his services. His performances have placed him on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs, although a potential move remains a matter for the future.

Liverpool have historically valued players who can combine defensive responsibility with attacking output, and Read’s profile could make him an interesting candidate for their recruitment plans.

Arsenal and Manchester City join Read race

Arsenal and Manchester City are also understood to be monitoring the Dutch defender, creating the possibility of a competitive transfer battle in 2027.

Both clubs have regularly focused on developing their squads with talented young players, and Read’s progress at Feyenoord has seemingly attracted their attention.

Feyenoord will likely want to retain an important member of their squad, particularly if his performances continue to improve throughout the season. However, interest from multiple Premier League sides could make his future an intriguing storyline.

For now, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City appear to be monitoring the situation rather than making a formal transfer offer. Read’s performances in the coming months could help determine whether any of these clubs decide to pursue a deal.