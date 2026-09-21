Milos Kerkez of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could make a move for a Lamine Camara amid uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation.

The Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on the Monaco player, with transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio suggesting that Liverpool could look to strengthen their midfield before the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are also expected to revive their interest, setting up a potential transfer battle between two Premier League giants.

Di Marzio added (h/t TEAMtalk): “That will depend on Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation. “Because they’re not talking about a new contract so it’s possible that Liverpool can anticipate and try to get a player in that position before the summer.’ “Chelsea will come back for Camara, and Liverpool is also there looking at him.”

Liverpool consider Lamine Camara move

Liverpool have continued to monitor opportunities in the transfer market, and their interest in Camara could become more serious depending on how Mac Allister’s situation develops.

The Argentine midfielder remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad, but uncertainty surrounding his contract negotiations could encourage the club to explore alternatives.

Speaking about the situation, Di Marzio said Liverpool’s potential move would be closely tied to Mac Allister’s future.

The transfer expert suggested that the Reds could attempt to secure Camara in the same position ahead of the summer window, rather than waiting until the situation becomes more complicated.

That approach would allow Liverpool to prepare for a possible midfield change while ensuring they maintain sufficient depth in the position.

Camara attracts attention from Chelsea

Chelsea are also expected to return to the race for Camara, according to Di Marzio, who confirmed that the London club remain interested in the player.

The Blues have regularly looked to strengthen their midfield options, and a renewed approach could emerge if they decide to pursue the transfer more seriously.

Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to be monitoring the situation rather than committing to a concrete offer at this stage.

Di Marzio stated that Chelsea would come back for Camara, while Liverpool are also watching his situation.

It remains to be seen whether either club will make an official approach, but the midfielder could become an interesting name to follow as both Premier League sides assess their options.

Liverpool’s plans may ultimately depend on Mac Allister’s contract developments, with the club potentially looking to move early if they believe they need reinforcements.