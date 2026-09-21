“He looks fit” – Liverpool star tipped to score at least 20 goals this season by club legend

Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has four goals in the league already this season, and could go on to get a lot more according to one club legend.

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Former Liverpool player Ray Houghton has backed £125m striker Alexander Isak to bounce back from a terrible first season at Anfield.

Isak had about as frustrating a start to life at Liverpool as one could imagine. After coming in with the most possible pressure after a long drawn out transfer saga and a vast fee, he struggled for form and then got injured.

There were a lot of doubts about whether he could get back to his best this season, but the early signs are promising. He’s got four league goals already, Houghton was asked if he thought Isak could bag 20 goals this season, and replied in the affirmative.

Isak backed to be back to his best after bad year

“I do, yeah,” the former Red said in quotes picked up by Goal.com.

“It depends on his fitness, but he looks fit, doesn’t he? When you watched him last season, compared to this season, there’s chalk and cheese between where he is, he’s in a much better place at the moment.

“There’s a lot of positives for him and I said before he came, when they were talking about bringing him in, he knows the Premier League, he knows what’s required and if you get him the right service, he’ll score goals.

“It was hard to look at him last season and judge him because of his fitness level when he came in and he picked up the injury against Spurs, and then you’re playing catch-up. This season, he went to the World Cup, he got an extra bit of fitness work in with Sweden, he’s come back and he looks fit, he looks healthy, he looks like he’s enjoying it, he’s got a smile on his face. There’s a lot of positives there.”

Liverpool look to be settling in to Andoni Iraola’s way of playing, and if they keep getting better there’s no telling how many Isak could bag in all competitions.