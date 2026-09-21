“Hopefully…” – Mac Allister declares his plans for the future as midfielders enters final two years of contract

Liverpool FC
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Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool in action
Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool in action (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has been through a rocky patch, but he’s not ruled out staying at Liverpool long term.

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Alexis Mac Allister has been through a bad season, a painful World Cup and some awkward times off the pitch where he was close to falling out with Liverpool.

But he’s looking better than he has for some time, and some recent quotes show that, while he could yet leave Anfield, he’s not going to be forcing an exit anytime soon.

Mac Allister not rushing into Liverpool decision

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool warms up
Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool warms up (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“There isn’t a final decision set in stone. The reality is that I still have two years left on my contract. I’m going to give my absolute best. I have two years left, and a lot can happen in two years, there are plenty of possibilities.

“From my side, I really enjoy being where I am. Hopefully, I’ll stay for more years, but if it ends up being just two, that’s fine too.”

Mac Allister recently complained that he had been hurt that his team were willing to listen to offers for him in the summer, but he hasn’t let that affect his form. He’s back playing close to his best in a Reds team which looks to be coming together nicely under Andoni Iraola.

That’s a far cry from the struggles the Argentina star was having a year ago. Earlier in the week, after the cup win over Tottenham, he said he was “feeling the love from the fans”, a great sign that any potential rift is now not on the cards.

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