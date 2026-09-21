“Worst I’ve ever seen” – Gary Neville destroys Man U and says Michael Carrick must change his style

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has laid into his old team for their efforts against Fulham.

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Manchester United’s 1-1 draw away at Fulham yesterday was not the worst result in the club’s history. In fact, it’s not their worst result in the last few weeks. But former United player Gary Neville has laid into his old team, and has called their efforts the worst he’s ever seen.

Neville slams “walking” Man U for low energy Fulham effort

“That was the worst 15 minutes I’ve ever seen from Manchester United; I’ve never seen a team walk out of possession as much as that,” Neville ranted on his Sky Sports post-game podcast.

“And Michael just said there that he was happy with the team’s energy. Michael’s got to stop defending them. He’s got to stop defending them. I get why he’s defending them. He’s loyal. He’s loyal. He wants his players to work for him, and obviously, there’s a long way to go in the season.

“I called them mannequins. They were absolutely mannequins!

“I’ve never seen a Manchester United team for 15 minutes walk around out of possession as much as that [at the start of the second half]. No alertness, no liveliness, no sort of playing on your toes. You should always be on your toes.

“There’s no sort of shifting up two or three yards. Just walking when Fulham were in possession. Fulham had 46 passes in the first couple of minutes of the game to get a chance. 46 passes Fulham against Manchester United, I don’t know how many over-10-pass sequences Fulham had in that match.”

It’s incredible how quickly the summer optimism around United has evaporated.