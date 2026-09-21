(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could explore a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as the club considers its attacking options ahead of a potential January transfer.

The experienced forward has emerged as an intriguing name on United’s radar, though his arrival could affect Benjamin Sesko’s place in the squad.

Serhou Guirassy a potential Manchester United target

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are assessing their attacking options, with Guirassy among the players who could become available.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in European football, and his physical presence could add another dimension to United’s final third.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in their attacking department, but adding an experienced goalscorer could appeal as they plan future transfer windows.

Guirassy’s situation is particularly interesting because he reportedly has a special release clause that could make a transfer possible for a select group of clubs.

Guirassy transfer could affect Sesko

However, signing the Dortmund forward may not be straightforward for Manchester United.

The club have confidence in Benjamin Sesko, and bringing in another established striker could create competition for playing time while affecting the Slovenian international’s development.

Guirassy is contracted to Dortmund until 2028, so any move would depend on the circumstances around his release clause and the German club’s position.

United have previously been linked with the striker, and his name could return to the club’s transfer discussions if they decide to strengthen their attacking options.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a concrete approach for Guirassy or continue building their attack around Sesko.

For now, the striker’s potential availability provides an interesting development to follow as the club considers its future recruitment plans.