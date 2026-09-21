Man United fight to keep JJ Gabriel as Premier League club step up interest

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing a serious battle to keep JJ Gabriel, with Chelsea now joining Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for one of the club’s most highly rated academy prospects.



The 15-year-old has already asked to leave Old Trafford, but United have not given up hope of convincing him to stay.

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Gabriel has been with the club since the age of 11 and scored 26 goals in 29 games across Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup competitions last season.

His situation has quickly become one of the biggest youth-transfer stories in Europe.

Chelsea join Real Madrid and Barcelona in JJ Gabriel race

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now the leading English club in the race for Gabriel, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have both held talks over a possible move.

United, however, are still trying to change his mind. TEAMtalk reports that chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox are involved in efforts to find a solution, while Gabriel remains registered with the club for now.

There is also a key date approaching. Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, which could make a move to Spain more realistic, subject to FIFA regulations and the relevant safeguards.

The Guardian has also reported that Real Madrid are currently leading the race, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich among the other clubs interested, although United still hope to persuade the teenager to stay.

United cannot afford to lose another prospect early

From Man United’s perspective, this is about more than one teenager.

Gabriel is viewed as one of the brightest talents in the academy, and he was reportedly close to senior involvement before asking to leave. Losing him now would raise uncomfortable questions about whether United are doing enough to convince their best young players that there is a clear pathway to the first team.

Chelsea’s involvement makes the situation even more difficult. A domestic move would allow Gabriel to remain in England, while Real Madrid and Barcelona can offer the prestige of two of Europe’s biggest development environments.

United still have a strong argument. Their academy history, Carrington pathway and willingness to involve young players remain major selling points.

But promises alone may not be enough.

The next few weeks are therefore crucial. If Man United can offer Gabriel a believable first-team plan, there may still be a route to keeping him.

If not, Chelsea, Madrid and Barcelona are already positioned to take advantage.

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