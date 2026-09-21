Man United make Carrick decision ahead of three-week international break

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not currently planning to sack Michael Carrick despite a poor start to the 2026-27 season, with the club instead expected to give the head coach time to find solutions during the international break.



United have taken just five points from their opening five Premier League games and were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

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A late Matheus Cunha equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, but the performance did little to silence questions over Carrick’s position.

Carrick’s Man United job remains secure

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, there are currently no indications that United are preparing to replace Carrick during the break.

The report says director of football Jason Wilcox is an “advocate for stability”, and Carrick is expected to remain in charge when United return to Premier League action against Tottenham at Old Trafford on October 10. The fixture is confirmed on the current Premier League schedule.

That position is consistent with the mood around the club in recent days. Before the Fulham game, Reuters reported that Carrick was focused on finding solutions rather than worrying about his future, while stressing that the responsibility for improving results was shared across the group.

However, the wider picture remains uncomfortable. The Guardian highlighted serious concerns over United’s midfield balance, intensity and tactical cohesion after the Fulham draw, with frustration also beginning to show among supporters.

Stability only works if United improve quality

Keeping Carrick through the international break is understandable.

Sacking another manager after only five league games would reinforce the instability United have spent years trying to escape. Carrick also earned credit last season by guiding the club into the Champions League, so there is a reasonable case for giving him time to respond.

But patience cannot become an excuse for poor performances.

The next three weeks give Carrick a rare opportunity to reassess his midfield structure, pressing shape and attacking balance without the pressure of immediate fixtures. The Tottenham game therefore feels significant.

United do not necessarily need instant perfection, but they do need visible improvement.

If the same tactical problems remain after the break, the pressure surrounding Carrick will inevitably return very quickly.

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