(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Leeds United have no intention of letting their in-form striker leave Elland Road.



The 29-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2026-27 season and has quickly become one of Daniel Farke’s most important players.

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His form has naturally attracted attention, with former United striker Michael Owen among those suggesting he could be an option for Michael Carrick’s side.

For United, the attraction is obvious. Benjamin Sesko has struggled for consistency, while Carrick could benefit from another experienced Premier League striker capable of providing a different profile in attack.

Leeds will reject interest in Calvert-Lewin

According to Football Insider, Leeds are not interested in entertaining offers for Calvert-Lewin in either of the upcoming 2027 transfer windows.

The striker remains a central part of Farke’s plans and the club are under no financial pressure to sell.

Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in six appearances across all competitions this season, form which earned him a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

His influence was particularly clear in Leeds’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, when he scored and also played a role in another goal. It was his eighth career goal against Newcastle, highlighting the experience and penalty-box presence he still offers.

Farke has also publicly praised the striker, calling him a “complete striker” and highlighting his improved fitness and pace following his strong start.

Man United interest makes sense in the Leeds striker

From Man United’s perspective, Calvert-Lewin would be an interesting short-term option.

Carrick currently has Sesko leading the line, but his quiet performance against Brighton, where he failed to register a shot before being substituted, showed why more competition could be useful.

Calvert-Lewin brings Premier League experience, aerial strength and the ability to occupy centre-backs. He could also give United a more direct option when games become difficult.

However, there are obvious complications.

He turns 30 next year, meaning United would need to consider whether paying a sizeable fee for an older striker fits their longer-term recruitment strategy. More importantly, Leeds simply do not need to sell.

Their strong start to the season has made Calvert-Lewin even more valuable, and his return to the England squad only strengthens their position.

United may admire him, but unless Leeds unexpectedly soften their stance, Carrick may need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcement.

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