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Crystal Palace are reportedly stepping up their efforts to retain Tyrick Mitchell, while Manchester United keep a close eye on the defender ahead of a potential move.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles are doing everything possible to secure Mitchell’s future as interest from the Old Trafford outfit grows. The situation could become one to watch as United assess their options in the transfer market.

Tyrick Mitchell emerges as a potential Manchester United target

Manchester United have been monitoring the Crystal Palace left-back, who has established himself as an experienced Premier League defender. His familiarity with English football could make him an appealing option as the club looks to strengthen its defence.

Mitchell has spent his senior career at Selhurst Park, progressing through the club’s academy before becoming a regular first-team player. His defensive work, athleticism and ability to contribute from the full-back position have made him an important part of Palace’s squad.

United’s reported interest has drawn more attention to the defender’s situation, although it remains unclear whether the Manchester club will make a formal approach.

Palace determined to retain Mitchell

Crystal Palace are understood to be working hard to keep Mitchell at the club, underscoring how important they see the 27-year-old.

The Eagles will be keen to avoid losing an established member of their squad, particularly with competition for reliable Premier League defenders remaining strong.

For Manchester United, signing Mitchell could depend on their recruitment priorities and whether they can reach an agreement with Palace.

At this stage, there is no confirmed indication that United have submitted an official offer. However, continued interest could lead to further developments as the transfer window approaches.

Palace will hope their efforts are enough to secure Mitchell’s long-term future, while United will continue assessing whether the defender fits their plans.

The coming months could therefore prove significant for both clubs as they weigh their respective options.