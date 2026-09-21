Mikel Arteta makes Noni Madueke decision as European clubs monitor Arsenal winger

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have no intention of giving up on Noni Madueke despite the winger’s limited Premier League involvement at the start of the season.



The 24-year-old has found himself behind other attacking options in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, with Bukayo Saka established on the right and teenager Max Dowman making an increasingly strong case for senior minutes.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That has inevitably created speculation around Madueke’s future, particularly with clubs from Spain and Italy monitoring his situation.

For now, however, Arsenal’s position appears clear: Madueke remains part of Arteta’s plans.

Arteta ready to block January approaches

According to Football Insider, Arteta does not want Madueke to leave when the January transfer window opens and Arsenal are currently expected to reject approaches for him.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are both interested, with the Italian side reportedly considering a loan move.

However, Madueke is also understood to be willing to remain at the Emirates and fight for a place in Arsenal’s starting XI.

His lack of league minutes explains why rival clubs are watching. Madueke has played only 24 Premier League minutes across two substitute appearances this season, without recording a goal or assist.

His overall involvement has been more encouraging in other competitions. He started the Community Shield, featured in Arsenal’s Champions League win over Napoli and scored during the 4-2 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

Madueke’s reduced club role has also had international consequences, with Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of England’s latest Nations League squad.

Keeping Madueke makes sense for Arsenal

Arsenal’s stance is understandable.

Madueke may not currently be a first-choice player, but selling or loaning him midway through a season could create a depth problem very quickly.

Arteta is competing across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups, and injuries can change the attacking hierarchy overnight.

There is also no financial pressure to make a quick decision. Madueke remains under contract until 2030, leaving Arsenal in a strong negotiating position.

The emergence of Dowman certainly complicates matters, but competition should not automatically lead to a transfer. Madueke offers Premier League experience, direct running and the ability to operate on either wing.

From the player’s perspective, though, the next few months are important. Twenty-four league minutes is not enough for someone entering the prime years of his career.

If his opportunities remain this limited by January, Atletico and Juventus may become more attractive. For now, Arteta appears determined to give him the chance to fight for his place rather than sanction an early exit.

Arsenal tracking €30m Bundesliga ace after 12 months of scouting