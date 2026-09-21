Man United target Portugal star after stunning Champions League breakthrough

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Lens teenager Mezian Mesloub as the club continues to target some of Europe’s brightest young players.



The 16-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in France and is already attracting attention at senior level despite his age.

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United’s interest comes at a particularly interesting time, with uncertainty surrounding the future of academy star JJ Gabriel after he requested to leave the club earlier this month.

Man United tracking Mesloub amid JJ Gabriel uncertainty

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United’s scouting department has identified Mesloub as a player worth monitoring closely.

The club are still trying to convince Gabriel to remain at Old Trafford, with chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox reportedly involved in those efforts.

Mesloub’s recent performances explain United’s interest.

The Lens forward made his Champions League debut this season and registered an assist in the 3-2 victory over Slavia Prague. UEFA statistics show he played 29 minutes, attempted two shots, completed 87% of his passes and reached a top speed of 29.57km/h.

His rise actually began last season in Ligue 1, when he scored just five seconds after coming on against Nantes, netting the winner in a 1-0 victory.

At 16 years and 306 days, he also became the third-youngest player from a French club to appear in the Champions League, behind only Rayan Cherki and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Mesloub has also been rewarded internationally. L’Équipe reported that he has been called into Portugal’s Under-21 squad despite being only 16, having previously represented their U16 and U17 sides.

United are right to plan ahead

United’s interest should be viewed as more than simply searching for a Gabriel replacement.

Mesloub fits the broader recruitment model INEOS appear to favour: young, technically gifted players who can develop inside the club before becoming expensive established stars.

His Champions League exposure at 16 is especially impressive, but United would still need patience. He is nowhere near a finished player, and moving to England at such a young age would require careful management.

The Gabriel situation also makes this link significant. United cannot assume every top academy prospect will stay, so building a wider pipeline of elite teenage talent is sensible.

If Mesloub continues progressing at this speed, competition for him will only increase. United’s advantage may be acting before he becomes a household name.

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