“Playing a different sport” – Rival manager praises table topping goal machines wow-ing Europe

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Barcelona are flying high right now, and in Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone they have a huge admirer.

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Barcelona are the hottest team in Europe right now, with Hansi Flick’s team continuing their incredible free-scoring start to the season with a 3-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday.

Of all the people to praise him, it was Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone who gave the most flowery thoughts:

“Honestly, they play amazingly well. It’s like they’re playing a different sport—a sport completely different from the one we play,” he said in quotes picked up by Yahoo.

“They didn’t really have a number nine, but then Raphinha stepped up, and he’s got 12 goals in seven games. I think Yamal has seven, if I’m not mistaken.

“The numbers are incredible; they press you high up the pitch, they close down your time on the ball, and they aren’t afraid to take risks—even if it means conceding—because it seems like conceding a goal just makes them even more dangerous, since they’re simply the better side.

“Right now, they are the best team in the league, based on what they are showing.”

Forget the league – they look like the best team in the world right now.

Barca streak clear at top of La Liga with goals flowing

Simeone may well have been impressed by Barcelona, but he was getting the job done himself too. In the first Madrid derby of the season, his team beat Real Madrid 2-1 to do Barca a favour.

Forget the points difference – nobody can even come close to Barcelona’s performance levels right now.

Now the Blaugrana will just have to hope that an extended 3 week international break won’t slow their momentum too much.