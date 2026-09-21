“Only in September” – Van Dijk warns outstanding new partner to keep his feet on the ground

Jeremy Jacquet of Liverpool (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Jeremy Jacquet has had a great start to his Liverpool career, and he’s learning from one of the very best.

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Jeremy Jacquet has made an excellent start to the season as Liverpool’s new centre back alongside Virgil Van Dijk, and it’s actually been the Dutchman who has been speaking about his new partner.

He’s full of praise for former Rennes star Jacquet, but makes sure to keep his feet on the group, reminding everyone that it’s still early days.

Van Dijk cautions rising star after brilliant start

“He has had an excellent start, but we are only in September,” Van Dijk said in quotes picked up by TeamTalk.

“I want him to keep working and keep learning. I am sure he will. There is a lot of praise and rightly so, but I know how it works when you play a game not at the standards you have set. So let’s just stay calm, and try and stay important for us.”

Well, if there’s one man you want to listen to about becoming a top central defender in the Premier League in the 2020s, it’s probably Van Dijk. The fact that he’s there to work with the youngster is a huge bonus for the player and for Liverpool, who will be hoping the Dutchman passes on as much information as possible.

Van Dijk had a much longer journey to the top, with stops at Celtic and Southampton along the way. Jacquet is learning on the job at a top side – but he has a great mentor in place to help him reach the very top of the game.