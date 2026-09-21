Crazy Premier League weekend brings unusual Team of the Week with Coventry, Villa and Everton stars included

Dan Burn of Newcastle grabs hold of Brian Brobbey of Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There are players from all over the league in this week’s team of the week after the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Coventry got their season in gear.

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It was an interesting week in the Premier League, and you can always tell that from a look at the team of the week. WhoScored’s effort goes by the ratings their site gives out.

Brentford beat Chelsea 3-0 but still only get Jannick Schuster in the team after the Austrian defender helped them get a clean sheet and picked up an assist. Everton’s Ainsley Maitland Niles and James Tarkowski are also in the back line after the Toffees beat Ipswich to nil.

Jay Dasilva completes the defence at left back having scored Coventry’s first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest to earn his team’s first points of the season.

At the heart of the team is Pascal Gross, whose second Brighton spell is going perhaps even better than the first. After helping beat Man U in the cup in midweek, he was superb again as the Seagulls blew away Arsenal 3-0 in the shock result of the weekend.

Options in attack after high scoring weekend

There are three Villa attackers from the team which beat Tottenham in Saturday’s early kick off. Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendi scored the goals as Unai Emery’s team got their season up and running with a good away win.

Up front with Jackson, Brian Brobbey is an easy choice after netting three against Man City. He may have ended on the losing side, but once again he showed he’s a complete menace when given service, and City’s defenders simply couldn’t handle him.

Antoine Semenyo also gets a place in the attack after grabbing two gals and an assist in the 5-3 win.