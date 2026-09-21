Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean international has attracted attention from several European clubs, with Juventus and AC Milan also reportedly monitoring his situation in Germany, according to Fussball News.

Kim Min-jae emerges as a defensive target for Aston Villa

According to reports from Germany, Aston Villa are among the clubs keeping tabs on the experienced centre-back, who could become available for a fee in the region of €25–30 million.

The potential move comes as Emery looks to address defensive concerns at Villa Park. The Premier League side have conceded nine goals in their opening five league matches, highlighting the need for greater consistency at the back.

Villa strengthened their defensive ranks during the summer, but the club could still look to add another established option if their defensive struggles continue.

Kim’s experience at the highest level makes him an attractive candidate. The 29-year-old has made 121 appearances for Bayern since joining the club and has won two Bundesliga titles, along with the German Cup.

As for Tottenham, they are looking at the South Korean as a target, but they have recently signed Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Min-jae faces competition for regular playing time

Despite remaining at Bayern beyond the summer transfer window, Kim has not established himself as an undisputed starter under Vincent Kompany.

Reports suggest Bayern’s management are expected to discuss the defender in December to assess his role and long-term prospects at the club.

Those discussions could be key to whether the Bundesliga giants are prepared to sanction a January departure. A move will depend on the defender’s playing-time expectations and the German club’s willingness to negotiate.