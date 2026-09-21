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Tottenham are reportedly preparing to revisit their long-running interest in Morgan Gibbs-White, with a huge January move potentially on the table after their failed attempt to sign the England international in 2025.



Spurs came close to landing the Nottingham Forest midfielder last summer when they tried to trigger a £60 million release clause, but the move collapsed after Forest challenged the approach and threatened legal action.

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Gibbs-White ultimately stayed and signed a new contract, yet Tottenham’s interest has never disappeared.

Tottenham could return with huge January offer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are considering another approach for Gibbs-White in one of the upcoming windows, with his current valuation believed to be around £125 million.

That price reflects both his importance to Forest and his form. Football Insider reports that Gibbs-White scored 15 Premier League goals last season and has been the division’s leading scorer in the 2026 calendar year with 13 goals.

TEAMtalk also reports that Spurs remain seriously interested despite last year’s saga, with the midfielder still considered one of their long-term priorities.

Forest, however, have very little incentive to sell. The club already cashed in heavily on Elliot Anderson, whose move to Manchester City eased any immediate financial pressure to sanction another major departure.

Gibbs-White would improve Spurs

From Tottenham’s point of view, Gibbs-White is easy to understand as a target.

He offers goals, creativity, Premier League experience and the ability to operate as a No.10 or advanced midfielder.

That could be extremely useful for Roberto De Zerbi, particularly with Spurs struggling badly for attacking rhythm early this season.

But £125m would make this a very different decision from the failed £60m move in 2025.

Tottenham already spent more than £400m during the summer, yet have still started the campaign poorly.

Committing another nine-figure sum in January would place enormous pressure on both the player and the club’s recruitment department.

There is also no guarantee Forest will negotiate. Gibbs-White is under contract, remains one of their most important players and has already demonstrated his value against Spurs, scoring in Forest’s 3-0 win in north London last March.

The fit makes sense. The price is the problem.

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